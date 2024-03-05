'Super Tuesday', Big Day For Biden, Trump In US Election Race: 10 Points

"Super Tuesday" is one of the busiest days in the US election calendar. It has been a make-or-break moment for candidates as the US presidential race narrows.

On Super Tuesday, Republicans will hold nominating contests in 15 states and Democrats in 15 states and one territory.

The contests on March 5 will be held from Maine in the northeast to California on the West Coast, as well as the remote Pacific territory of American Samoa.

Primaries or caucuses are also scheduled in Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Colorado, Massachusetts, Minnesota, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Vermont and Virginia. Alaska's vote will only cover the Republican primary, with the state's Democrats voting on April 6.

Super Tuesday is expected to be Indian-origin leader Nikki Haley's last chance to stop former US President Donald Trump's drive to clinch the Republican nomination for the November 5 presidential elections.

In the Republican contest, 865 of 2,429 delegates will be up for grabs. At least 1,215 delegates are needed to win the nomination at the Republican National Convention in July.

On the Democratic front, US President Joe Biden is widely expected to be renominated for the job by his party. About a third of Democratic delegates will be decided on March 5.

Republicans already held their contest in Iowa earlier this year, and on Tuesday, Democrats will announce the winner of their mail-in vote in that state.

Trump's campaign predicts that he will win at least 773 delegates and surpass the magic number needed to secure the nomination.