President Donald Trump will hold two more campaign rallies next week, his campaign said Saturday, despite concerns over whether he may still be contagious after contracting Covid-19.

After a first rally in Florida on Monday, Trump will hold rallies Tuesday in Pennsylvania, a battleground state key to his reelection hopes, and in Iowa on Wednesday, the campaign announced.

