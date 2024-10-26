"Time For America To...": Beyonce Bats For Kamala Harris At Campaign Rally

Pop superstar Beyonce took the stage Friday and introduced Democrat Kamala Harris at the vice president's White House campaign rally in Houston, saying "it's time for America to sing a new song."

Telling the crowd that "we must vote," the Grammy-winning singer said she was participating in the event, which highlighted Harris's push to secure American abortion rights, not as a celebrity or a politician but as "a mother who cares deeply about the world."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)