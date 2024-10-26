Advertisement

"Time For America To...": Beyonce Bats For Kamala Harris At Campaign Rally

The Grammy-winning singer said she was participating in the event, which highlighted Harris's push to secure American abortion rights.

Read Time: 1 min
"Time For America To...": Beyonce Bats For Kamala Harris At Campaign Rally
Beyonce said that it is "time for America to sing a new song".
Houston, United States:

Pop superstar Beyonce took the stage Friday and introduced Democrat Kamala Harris at the vice president's White House campaign rally in Houston, saying "it's time for America to sing a new song."

Telling the crowd that "we must vote," the Grammy-winning singer said she was participating in the event, which highlighted Harris's push to secure American abortion rights, not as a celebrity or a politician but as "a mother who cares deeply about the world."

Beyonce, Kamala Harris, US Presidential Election
