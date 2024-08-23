Watch: Bill Clinton Shreds Trump Over Age, Says 'I Am Still Younger Than Him'

Clinton turned 78 on August 19 while Donald Trump celebrated his 78th birthday in June

Former US President Bill Clinton took the stage on the third day of the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago, endorsing Kamala Harris as the party's candidate in the upcoming US presidential election. During his speech, Clinton, the 42nd President of the US, took a swipe at Republican rival Donald Trump, referencing his own age in a lighthearted jab.

"Two days ago, I turned 78, the oldest man in my family for four generations. And the only personal vanity I want to assert is I'm still younger than Donald Trump," Clinton said.

Clinton turned 78 on August 19 while Donald Trump celebrated his 78th birthday in June. So, technically Bill Clinton is younger than Trump by roughly two months.

For months, Trump and his allies played on concerns that the 81-year-old Joe Biden may no longer be fit for office. He was frequently a target of Republican mockery and scorn. Last month, Biden made the formal announcement of his exit from the US Presidential race after he faced intense scrutiny following a shaky performance in a debate against Trump.

Bill Clinton Backs Kamala Harris, Tim Walz

Clinton offered strong support for Democratic Presidential nominee Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz, saying that Harris is a capable leader to address the nation's challenges.

A Democratic heavy lifter, Clinton has warned that the party could still lose to Trump's Republicans if complacency creeps in.

"It's just a fact: Democrats know how to create jobs. And if we elect Kamala Harris and Tim Walz, we'll keep building a strong economy that works for everyone and run the score up much higher," he said at the event.

Kamala Harris 'Vows A New Way Forward' For America

Kamala Harris accepted the Democratic presidential nomination in Chicago on Thursday, pledging a "new way forward". She warned that Donald Trump will take America backward if he wins November's blockbuster election.

"With this election, our nation has a precious, fleeting opportunity to move past the bitterness, cynicism, and divisive battles of the past -- a chance to chart a new way forward," Harris said to huge cheers from tens of thousands of pumped-up supporters.

"And I want you to know: I promise to be a president for all Americans."

