US Presidential Election 2020 Live Updates: Joe Biden Wins US Presidency, Says 'Mandate Is To Marshal Forces Of Decency, Hope'

President-elect Joe Biden declared it was "time to heal" America in his first speech after what he called a "convincing" victory in a bitter election, even as President Donald Trump refused to concede defeat in the battleground state of Pennsylvania. "Americans have called on us to marshal the forces of decency and the forces of fairness. To marshal the forces of science and the forces of hope in the great battles of our time," Biden said at a victory rally in Delware.

Joe Biden's victory in Pennsylvania took him well past the electoral college threshold of 270 votes. The former Vice President would become the oldest president in US history at his inauguration, aged 78.

Trump has accused Biden of "rushing to falsely pose as the winner.""This election is far from over," he said in a statement.

Mwanwhile, congratulations poured in from abroad, including from conservative British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, making it hard for Trump to push his repeated claims, without evidence, that the election was rigged against him.

"Look Forward To Working Closely": PM Congratulates Joe Biden

World leaders have started congratulating Joe Biden on the historic win. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his congratulatory tweet to US President-elect, said that he looking forward to working closely with Mr Biden.
US Presidential Election 2020: When Kamala Harris Called President-Elect Joe Biden After Historic Win, Says We Did It, Joe. Watch
Kamala Harris todayshared a video of her phone call with US President-elect Joe Biden shortly after the US Presidential election was called for the Democratic candidate."
Trump, who has made repeated claims of electoral fraud without providing evidence, immediately accused Biden of "rushing to falsely pose as the winner."
Winning the battleground state of Pennsylvania's 20 Electoral College votes gave the former vice president more than the 270 he needed to triumph, prompting all major TV networks to declare him victor came after four days of nail-biting suspense following Tuesday's election.

"I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect (Kamala) Harris. In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted," Biden said on Twitter. "With the campaign over, it's time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It's time for America to unite. And to heal."

US Democrat Joe Biden captured the US presidency on Saturday as voters narrowly rebuffed Republican incumbent Donald Trump's tumultuous leadership and embraced Biden's promise to fight the coronavirus pandemic and fix the economy in a divided nation.
