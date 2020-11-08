US Presidential Election 2020 Live Updates: Joe Biden Wins US Presidency, Says 'Mandate Is To Marshal Forces Of Decency, Hope'

President-elect Joe Biden declared it was "time to heal" America in his first speech after what he called a "convincing" victory in a bitter election, even as President Donald Trump refused to concede defeat in the battleground state of Pennsylvania. "Americans have called on us to marshal the forces of decency and the forces of fairness. To marshal the forces of science and the forces of hope in the great battles of our time," Biden said at a victory rally in Delware.

Joe Biden's victory in Pennsylvania took him well past the electoral college threshold of 270 votes. The former Vice President would become the oldest president in US history at his inauguration, aged 78.

Trump has accused Biden of "rushing to falsely pose as the winner.""This election is far from over," he said in a statement.

Mwanwhile, congratulations poured in from abroad, including from conservative British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, making it hard for Trump to push his repeated claims, without evidence, that the election was rigged against him.

Nov 08, 2020 08:50 (IST) Now the real work begins.



To beat this pandemic.

To rebuild our economy.

To root out systemic racism in our justice system and society.

To combat the climate crisis.

To heal the soul of our nation.



The road ahead won't be easy. But America is ready. And so are @JoeBiden and I. - Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) November 8, 2020

Nov 08, 2020 08:48 (IST) "Look Forward To Working Closely": PM Congratulates Joe Biden



World leaders have started congratulating Joe Biden on the historic win. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his congratulatory tweet to US President-elect, said that he looking forward to working closely with Mr Biden. Congratulations @JoeBiden on your spectacular victory! As the VP, your contribution to strengthening Indo-US relations was critical and invaluable. I look forward to working closely together once again to take India-US relations to greater heights. pic.twitter.com/yAOCEcs9bN - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 7, 2020

Nov 08, 2020 08:44 (IST) US Presidential Election 2020: When Kamala Harris Called President-Elect Joe Biden After Historic Win, Says We Did It, Joe. Watch

Kamala Harris todayshared a video of her phone call with US President-elect Joe Biden shortly after the US Presidential election was called for the Democratic candidate."

Nov 08, 2020 08:42 (IST) From the bottom of my heart: thank you. pic.twitter.com/s76oHFkr66 - Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 8, 2020

Nov 08, 2020 08:41 (IST) Trump, who has made repeated claims of electoral fraud without providing evidence, immediately accused Biden of "rushing to falsely pose as the winner."

Nov 08, 2020 08:41 (IST) Winning the battleground state of Pennsylvania's 20 Electoral College votes gave the former vice president more than the 270 he needed to triumph, prompting all major TV networks to declare him victor came after four days of nail-biting suspense following Tuesday's election. "I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect (Kamala) Harris. In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted," Biden said on Twitter. "With the campaign over, it's time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation. It's time for America to unite. And to heal."

Nov 08, 2020 08:40 (IST) US Democrat Joe Biden captured the US presidency on Saturday as voters narrowly rebuffed Republican incumbent Donald Trump's tumultuous leadership and embraced Biden's promise to fight the coronavirus pandemic and fix the economy in a divided nation.