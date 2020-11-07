Trump Refuses To Accept Defeat, Says 'This Election Is Far From Over'

Donald Trump has repeatedly made unfounded claims of fraud in the election.

President Donald Trump said on Saturday his campaign would begin challenging US election results in court next week after media outlets called the race for Democrat Joe Biden, saying "this election is far from over."

"We all know why Joe Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and why his media allies are trying so hard to help him: they don't want the truth to be exposed," he said in a statement. "The simple fact is this election is far from over."

Trump has repeatedly made unfounded claims of fraud in the election.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)