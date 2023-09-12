Impeachment Probe Into Joe Biden Gets Go-Ahead From US House Speaker

Kevin McCarthy has formally endorsed an impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden (File)

The Republican speaker of the US House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, bowed to pressure from his party's hard right Tuesday and gave the go-ahead for an impeachment investigation into President Joe Biden.

"I am directing our House committee to open a formal impeachment inquiry," he said, saying the Democratic president lied to the American people about his son Hunter's foreign business dealings.

"House Republicans have uncovered serious and credible allegations about President Biden's conduct," he said. "Taken together, these allegations paint a picture of a culture of corruption."

The business dealings of Joe Biden's son Hunter while his father was vice president under Barack Obama have been a constant target of Republicans.

No credible evidence has emerged so far, however, that the elder Biden was involved in anything illegal.

Kevin McCarthy has been under pressure from the right-wing of the party, loyal to Donald Trump, for months to open an impeachment inquiry into 80-year-old Joe Biden.

The White House immediately condemned the move, calling it "extreme politics at its worst."

"House Republicans have been investigating the President for 9 months, and they've turned up no evidence of wrongdoing," Ian Sams, White House spokesman for oversight and investigations, said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Kevin McCarthy, who was forced to compromise with the far-right of the party to win his powerful speaker's post, said the "allegations of abuse of power, obstruction and corruption" against Biden "warrant further investigation by the House of Representatives."

Democratic lawmakers have denounced the move as a purely partisan exercise intended to exact revenge for the double impeachment by the House of former Republican President Donald Trump.

