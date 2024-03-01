Hunter Biden Addresses 'Big Guy' Conspiracy As He Testifies In Impeachment Probe

The probe has turned up nothing to substantiate the Republican allegations against Hunter Biden's family

Joe Biden's son Hunter testified behind closed doors on Wednesday in a Republican impeachment probe against the US President, maintaining that "I did not involve my father in my business" and that the House GOP has "built your entire partisan house of cards on lies". Republicans are racing to inflict damage on the Democratic president ahead of November's election, in which their nominee is likely to be the scandal-plagued Donald Trump. Hunter Biden also addressed the "big guy" conspiracy - a reference about his father in an email about a business deal with a Chinese state-linked energy firm.

The proceedings went on for more than six hours where Hunter Biden frequently clashed with the Republicans questioning him.

When asked about a series of financial transactions, which Republicans say directly implicate his father in wrongdoing, the 54-year-old categorically denied any malfeasance.

"I am here today to provide the Committees with the one uncontestable fact that should end the false premise of this inquiry: I did not involve my father in my business," younger Biden said in his appearance before the House judiciary and oversight committees, according to his prepared remarks.

"Not while I was a practicing lawyer, not in my investments or transactions domestic or international, not as a board member, and not as an artist. Never," he further said, as per The Independent.

During a heated argument, Hunter Biden challenged the Republican lawmakers to prove that he sent money to his father other than a small car loan repayment.

The argument took place after a questioner, who according to CNN was unidentified, accused Hunter Biden of having "ripped off your business partner".

He was also asked about a 2017 email from a business associate that suggested Joe Biden, then a private citizen, should have a financial stake in a business agreement - that Hunter Biden should hold money "for the big guy".

"All I know is that what was executed in the agreement, and the agreement didn't have anything to do with my father," Hunter Biden said in his response.

Republicans have long targeted the troubled younger Biden, a recovering crack cocaine addict, over his alleged shady business dealings - and attempted to connect those allegations to the sitting US President.

But the impeachment probe hit a snag earlier this month when a former FBI informant, Alexander Smirnov, was arrested and charged with lying and making up false corruption allegations against Hunter.

The probe of the younger Biden so far has turned up nothing to substantiate the Republican allegations against his family.

It has, however, resulted in criminal charges against Hunter Biden for tax evasion and for lying about his drug use when he applied for a gun permit.