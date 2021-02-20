Joe Biden Ditches Donald Trump's G7 Invite To Russia: White House

Russia was expelled from the then G8 in 2014 after seizing the Crimea region from neighboring Ukraine.

US President Joe Biden is ditching a plan floated by his predecessor Donald Trump to invite Russia into the G7 club of wealthy democracies, the White House said Friday.

"I don't think we are making new invitations to Russia or reiterating new invitations to Russia," Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters traveling with Biden on Air Force One.

"Obviously, an invitation would be done in partnership with our G7 partners."

Trump supported the idea last year. Russia was expelled from the then G8 in 2014 after seizing the Crimea region from neighboring Ukraine.

