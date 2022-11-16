'Donald Trump Has Failed America,' Says Joe Biden

President Joe Biden responded to Donald Trump's announcement for 2024 President bid.

President Joe Biden responded Wednesday to Donald Trump's announcement of another run for the White House by saying the Republican "failed" his country while in office.

"Donald Trump failed America," Biden said in a tweet from Bali, where he was attending the last day of the G20 summit.

Donald Trump failed America. pic.twitter.com/fylyocYcse — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) November 16, 2022

This accompanied a video compilation saying Trump presided over "rigging economy for rich", "attacking health care", "coddling extremists", "attacking women's rights", and "inciting a violent mob" to try and overturn his 2020 election loss to Biden.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)