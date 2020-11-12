Joe Biden Names Longtime Aide As His White House Chief Of Staff

Ron Klain's experience to work with people across political sphere is precisely what I need: Joe Biden

US President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday announced he has chosen Ron Klain, a seasoned Democratic operative, as his chief of staff, his first public White House personnel choice.

"Ron has been invaluable to me over the many years that we have worked together," Biden said in a statement on the 59-year-old who served as chief of staff for Biden when he was vice president.

"His deep, varied experience and capacity to work with people all across the political spectrum is precisely what I need in a White House chief of staff as we confront this moment of crisis and bring our country together again," Biden said.

