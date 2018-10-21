Donald Trump Would Prefer To Pick A Woman For UN Envoy

Nikki Haley, who currently holds the job, said earlier this month that she would be stepping down at the end of the year.

World | | Updated: October 21, 2018 11:48 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
Donald Trump Would Prefer To Pick A Woman For UN Envoy

US President Donald Trump is currently interviewing 3 women and 2 men for the post of UN envoy. (File)

Washington: 

US President Donald Trump said on Saturday he would prefer to pick a woman to take over the job of Washington's United Nations ambassador.

Trump, speaking to reporters in Elko, Nevada, said he was currently interviewing three women and two men for the position. "I'm going to pick the best person," he said.

Nikki Haley, who currently holds the job, said earlier this month that she would be stepping down at the end of the year.

"We are going to pick someone very quickly," Trump said.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

Donald TrumpUnited Nations ambassador

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
News in BanglaTamil NewsLive TVPNR StatusTrain Status

................................ Advertisement ................................