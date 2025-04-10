Trump Warns Of 'Transition Cost' From Tariffs, Says "In The End..."

US President Donald Trump on Thursday warned of the "transition cost" from his tariff policies, as Wall Street stocks fell again over the worsening trade war with China.

"There will be a transition cost, and transition problems, but in the end, it's going to be a beautiful thing," Trump said as he seeks to reorder the world economy by forcing manufacturers to base themselves in the United States.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)