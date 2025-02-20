Advertisement

Donald Trump Wants To Be "Emperor Of The World": Brazilian President

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday accused Donald Trump of wanting to "become an emperor of the world".

US President Donald Trump.
Braslia:

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on Thursday accused Donald Trump of wanting to "become an emperor of the world", as he called on the US president to respect other countries' sovereignty.

Post-World War II democracy has been an example of the best governance of the last 70 years, said Lula in an interview with a local radio station, "but the way (Trump) acts, he is trying to become an emperor of the world".

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

