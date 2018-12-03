Donald Trump Says US-China Ties Make "Big Leap Forward"

Donald Trump, who joined China's Xi Jinping in calling a truce on an intensifying trade war between their two powerhouse countries, touted a roll-back in Chinese tariffs on US-made cars.

World | | Updated: December 03, 2018 19:41 IST
Meeting in Argentina with China's Xi Jinping was an extraordinary one, says US President Donald Trump


Washington: 

US President Donald Trump boasted Monday that US relations have taken a "BIG leap forward" with his meeting in Argentina with President Xi Jinping.

"Very good things will happen. We are dealing from great strength, but China likewise has much to gain if and when a deal is completed. Level the field!" he said in an early morning tweet.

At their dinner meeting in Buenos Aires, the two leaders agreed to suspend any new tariffs and give negotiators 90 days to strike a deal, sending stock markets soaring.

"My meeting in Argentina with President Xi of China was an extraordinary one. Relations with China have taken a BIG leap forward!" Trump said.

"Farmers will be a very BIG and FAST beneficiary of our deal with China. They intend to start purchasing agricultural product immediately. We make the finest and cleanest product in the World, and that is what China wants. Farmers, I LOVE YOU!" he said.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

