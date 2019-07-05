Donald Trump Says All 'Very Much Under Control' After California Earthquake

US President Donald Trump says he has been fully briefed on earthquake in Southern California. (File)

US President Donald Trump said Thursday that the situation in Southern California after a strong 6.4-magnitude earthquake appeared to be under control amid reports of scattered damage.

"Been fully briefed on earthquake in Southern California. All seems to be very much under control!" Trump tweeted.

The quake struck near the city of Ridgecrest and the US Navy's China Lake weapons testing range.

A hospital damaged by the quake in Ridgecrest was being evacuated, and an official at China Lake said there was "substantial damage" to their facilities, including fires, water leaks and spills of hazardous materials.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability