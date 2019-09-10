US President Donald Trump Fires National Security Adviser John Bolton

"I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning," Trump announced on Twitter.

President Donald Trump on Tuesday announced he has fired his hawkish national security advisor John Bolton, saying he disagreed "strongly" with his positions.

"I asked John for his resignation, which was given to me this morning," Trump announced on Twitter. "I informed John Bolton last night that his services are no longer needed at the White House."

Trump said he would name a replacement next week.

