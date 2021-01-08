US Police Seeks Public Help In Identifying Rioters Who Entered Capitol

FBI sought the public's help in identifying the pro-Trump rioters who stormed the US Capitol.

The FBI sought the public's help in identifying the pro-Trump rioters who entered the US Capitol, as the Justice Department said a policy adopted in the summer to consider sedition charges for anti-racism protesters would also apply in this case. Some of the 68 people arrested by Washington, D.C police after Wednesday's assault on the seat of the US government appeared in the Superior Court for the District of Columbia on Thursday, with most facing initial charges related to unlawful entry or violating a curfew imposed to quell the violence.

Some facing minor charges were released from custody and ordered by Associate Judge Juliet McKenna not to return to Washington unless it was for a court appearance or a meeting with their lawyers. However, federal prosecutor Alyse Constantinide put many of them on notice that the Justice Department was still reviewing the cases and could bring additional criminal charges.

The assault by supporters of President Donald Trump forced members of Congress who were in the process of certifying President-elect Joe Biden's victory to evacuate the chambers for several hours.

The US Capitol Police said they had arrested 14 others suspected of involvement in the rioting, most charged with unlawful entry."The violence and destruction of property at the US.

Capitol building yesterday showed a blatant and appalling disregard for our institutions of government and the orderly administration of the democratic process," FBI Director Chris Wray, a Trump appointee, said in a statement.

The Justice Department confirmed that a policy put in place urging federal prosecutors to consider "seditious conspiracy" charges for people involved in anti-racism protests would also apply to those who entered the Capitol, smashing windows and stealing property.

Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen "continues his commitment to the charging considerations" spelled out last year, a Justice Department spokesman said in a statement on Thursday.

Rosen added in another statement that some of the agitators will face federal charges. Metropolitan Police Department Chief Robert Contee told a news conference on Thursday that most of the arrests were related to violations of Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser's curfew, and included people arrested on US Capitol grounds.

The FBI has asked the public to submit tips, including images and videos, to help agents identify people who were "actively instigating violence. "Mayor Bowser said police also intend to ask the public for help in identifying rioters, many of whom posed for photos inside the Capitol building and can be seen in videos on social media without masks contrary to requirements there during the coronavirus pandemic.While the number of people arrested is expected to grow, the initial number paled in comparison with the more than 300 people arrested following the June 1 protests in Washington over the death of George Floyd, a Black man, at the hands of white police officer in Minneapolis.