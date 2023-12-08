'Hamas Has No Desire...': US Opposes Immediate Gaza Ceasefire At UN Meet

"We do not support calls for an immediate ceasefire," said Deputy US Ambassador Robert Wood.

The United States told a UN Security Council meeting on Friday that it opposed an immediate ceasefire in the fighting raging in Gaza.

"While the United States strongly supports the durable peace, in which both Israelis and Palestinians can live in peace and security, we do not support calls for an immediate ceasefire," said Deputy US Ambassador Robert Wood.

"This would only plant the seeds for the next war, because Hamas has no desire to see a durable peace to see a two-state solution," Wood added.

