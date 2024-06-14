US Official Was Asked About Pakistan's Defeat In T20 World Cup. What He Said

Mathew Miller said it was beyond his "area of expertise".

A top US government official was asked about Pakistan's defeat to the newcomers US in a T20 World Cup match. Responding to the query at a press briefing, State Department spokesperson Mathew Miller said it was beyond his "area of expertise".

#WATCH | On being asked about the USA beating Pakistan in the T20 Cricket World Cup, US Department of State Spokesperson Matthew Miller says "I often get in trouble when I try to comment on things beyond my area of expertise, and I would say Pakistan's cricket team is certainly… pic.twitter.com/xHxQ0AxuBE — ANI (@ANI) June 14, 2024

"I often get in trouble when I try to comment on things beyond my area of expertise, and I would say Pakistan's cricket team is certainly in that category," he said.

The debutant US pulled a stunning victory over former champions Pakistan last week as the T20 World Cup match rolled over to Super Over.

Batting first, Pakistan scored 159 runs in 20 overs, but the US equalled the score by the end of their innings. The match went to a Super Over, in which the US smashed 18 runs while Pakistan could score only 13.

Pakistan's defeat to the US in a game that the Asian country has been playing for decades led to a flurry of criticism and memes online.

India and the US are now at the top in Group A, aiming to qualify for the Super 8 level. Standing third at the moment, Pakistan's fate now depends on multiple factors that includes a victory in their last match against Ireland on Sunday.