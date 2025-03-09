US: Trump Team Is Polygraphing Employees To Find Immigration Raid Leaks

Amid US President Donald Trump's massive crackdown on illegal immigration, his administration is reportedly doing polygraph tests of its own personnel to find moles who might have leaked information to the media about the raids on migrants. The polygraph tests have been underway for about three weeks, CBS News reported quoting Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem.

It still remains unclear how many employees have been tested so far, but in a social media post on Friday, Noem said DHS has identified two leakers of information, who will be prosecuted for putting law enforcement lives in jeopardy.

"We have identified criminal leakers within @DHSgov and are preparing to refer these perpetrators to the @TheJusticeDept for felony prosecutions. These individuals face up to 10 years in federal prison. We will find and root out all leakers. They will face prison time & we will get justice for the American people," she wrote along with a video posted on X.

We have identified criminal leakers within @DHSgov and are preparing to refer these perpetrators to the @TheJusticeDept for felony prosecutions.



These individuals face up to 10 years in federal prison.



We will find and root out all leakers. They will face prison time & we will… pic.twitter.com/Q4goKxXDhY — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) March 7, 2025

It was February 18, when Noem first announced that DHS would begin polygraphing employees to curb media leaks.

Trump's Crackdown On Illegal Immigration

Since Trump returned to the White House in January, his administration has been aggressive in its efforts to fulfill the President's campaign promise of cracking down on illegal immigration and enacting mass deportations of undocumented immigrants.

Per the White House data, over 50,000 undocumented immigrants have been removed as the administration targets criminals, including killers, rapists, and drug traffickers.

The administration has asked several agencies - including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Drug Enforcement Administration - to provide personnel to help bolster this effort. The Trump administration also lifted former President Joe Biden's policy which had restricted immigration agents from making immigration arrests near schools, places of worship and other sensitive locations. That move is currently facing legal challenges.

In late January, the DHS Secretary told CBS News that filming and publicising the immigration raids conducted by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement served as an "accountability measure".

"It's not a spectacle," Noem had said. "This is our nation's law enforcement - judicial process. The scales of justice are equally applied to everybody. We want transparency on this. I believe that this is an accountability measure."