US' New AI Curbs 'Flagrant Violation Of Trade Rules': China

China said on Monday that new export rules on chips used for artificial intelligence unveiled by the United States were a "flagrant violation" of international trade rules.

The restrictions, announced in the final days of Joe Biden's presidency, build on curbs imposed in 2023 on exporting certain AI chips to China -- a strategic competitor in the field of advanced semiconductors.

The announcement "is another example of the generalisation of the concept of national security and the abuse of export control, and a flagrant violation of international multilateral economic and trade rules", Beijing's Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Monday aimed squarely at the outgoing US administration.

"Previously, US high-tech enterprises, industry organizations and others have expressed through a variety of channels their dissatisfactions and concerns... But the Biden administration turned a deaf ear to the reasonable voices of the industry and insisted on rushing the measures out," it said.

Beijing would "take necessary measures to firmly safeguard its legitimate rights and interests", the statement added.

