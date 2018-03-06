US Navy Veteran, Accused Of Killing Indian Techie, Could Plead Guilty: Reports Adam Purinton, 52, was charged with first-degree murder in the February shooting in Olathe that killed 32-year-old Srinivas Kuchibhotla. He also faces two counts of attempted first-degree murder for wounding two other men.

Srinivas Kuchibhotla was killed in Austin's Bar and Grill in Olathe city last February. (File) Washington: A US Navy veteran charged with killing an Indian techie and injuring two others in a racially motivated hate crime at a bar in Kansas City last year could enter into a plea deal, media reports have said.



Adam Purinton, 52, has been charged with with first-degree murder of Srinivas Kuchibhotla in Austin's Bar and Grill in Olathe city last February.



Purinton is also accused of shooting two others, Alok Madasani, a co-worker of Kuchibhotla at Garmin and Ian Grillot, who chased Purinton after he fled the bar.



An entry in the Johnson Country District Court online shows that a plea hearing has been scheduled for Purinton today, reports said.



According to court documents, Purinton's plea hearing was originally scheduled for May 8 but later it was moved to March 6.



During a preliminary hearing, Puritan pleaded "not guilty".



Witnesses said Purinton yelled at the two Indian men to "get out of my country" before pulling the trigger.



Federal prosecutors alleged that Purinton committed the offences after substantial planning and premeditation, attempted to kill more than one person in a single criminal episode, and knowingly created a grave risk of death to others on the scene.



Purinton faces a maximum penalty of death or life in prison.



