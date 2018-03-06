US Navy Veteran, Accused Of Killing Indian Techie, Could Plead Guilty: Reports

Adam Purinton, 52, has been charged with with first-degree murder of Srinivas Kuchibhotla in Austin's Bar and Grill in Olathe city last February.
Purinton is also accused of shooting two others, Alok Madasani, a co-worker of Kuchibhotla at Garmin and Ian Grillot, who chased Purinton after he fled the bar.
An entry in the Johnson Country District Court online shows that a plea hearing has been scheduled for Purinton today, reports said.
According to court documents, Purinton's plea hearing was originally scheduled for May 8 but later it was moved to March 6.
During a preliminary hearing, Puritan pleaded "not guilty".
Witnesses said Purinton yelled at the two Indian men to "get out of my country" before pulling the trigger.
Purinton faces a maximum penalty of death or life in prison.