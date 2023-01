He is one of several detained Americans whom the US authorities have been seeking to be freed.

Russia released on Thursday a US Navy veteran who had been held in the country's Kaliningrad territory near Poland for nine months, negotiator and former US politician Bill Richardson announced.

Taylor Dudley had been held since April 2022 and was one of several detained Americans whom Richardson and US authorities have been seeking to have freed.

