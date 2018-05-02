US Military C-130 Plane Crashes During Training, All 5 Onboard Killed The emergency management agency for Chatham County, which comprises the city of Savannah, tweeted that a plane had crashed at a highway intersection.

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT A Georgia National Guard spokeswoman said the aircraft was a C-130 carrying 5 people (Reuters) Washington: A military cargo plane with five people aboard crashed in the southern US state of Georgia on Wednesday killing all of them, according to officials.



The emergency management agency for Chatham County, which comprises the city of Savannah, tweeted that a plane had crashed at a highway intersection.



Georgia National Guard spokeswoman Desiree Bamba told AFP the aircraft was a C-130 carrying five people.



It belonged to the Puerto Rico National Guard, and the condition of the occupants was not immediately known, she said.



According to the Savannah Morning News, the plane crashed near the airport around 11:30 am (1530 GMT).



Photographs on Twitter showed the wreckage of a plane engulfed in flames and billowing black smoke.



A military cargo plane with five people aboard crashed in the southern US state of Georgia on Wednesday killing all of them, according to officials.The emergency management agency for Chatham County, which comprises the city of Savannah, tweeted that a plane had crashed at a highway intersection.Georgia National Guard spokeswoman Desiree Bamba told AFP the aircraft was a C-130 carrying five people.It belonged to the Puerto Rico National Guard, and the condition of the occupants was not immediately known, she said. According to the Savannah Morning News, the plane crashed near the airport around 11:30 am (1530 GMT).Photographs on Twitter showed the wreckage of a plane engulfed in flames and billowing black smoke. NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter