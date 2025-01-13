"You Are Alive": US Man's Tearful Reunion With Dog After Devastating Fire

A Los Angeles man broke down in tears of joy after reuniting with his dog, Oreo, who was feared lost in the wildfire that devastated parts of the city. Casey Colvin's emotional moment came on January 12 when a professional dog tracker helped him find Oreo, who had taken shelter in the debris of a neighbour's home in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood, one of the worst-hit areas.



Approaching the driveway, Mr Colvin saw Oreo sitting atop the rubble, dirty but unharmed. Gently asking Oreo to come closer, Mr Colvin's reassuring calls encourage the dog to come down the driveway and into his arms. Overwhelmed with emotion, Mr Colvin cheers joyfully, expressing his relief and happiness.

“Oh my God! You're alive! Oh, honey!” he said. The heartfelt reunion, captured on video, has gone viral on social media.



NBC News reporter Liz Kreutz shared the video on X, formerly Twitter, clarifying that Mr Colvin had not abandoned his pets. He was at work when evacuation orders were issued and spent hours fighting to get back home.

NBC News reporter Liz Kreutz shared the video on X, formerly Twitter, clarifying that Mr Colvin had not abandoned his pets. He was at work when evacuation orders were issued and spent hours fighting to get back home.

The search for Oreo began on January 7, when the evacuation alert was sounded in Pacific Palisades. Caught in heavy traffic, Mr Colvin endured a harrowing five-hour journey to return home. “I literally rescued him off the street. They deserve better than that. How do I get to my house?” Mr Colvin told Ms Kreutz during his search.

Ms Kreutz documented meeting Casey on Tuesday as he was trying to get back to his house to get his dogs but couldn't get past the road block.

Finally, after the dog was rescued, Ms Kreutz shared the update on Instagram, writing, “OREO HAS BEEN FOUND!!! Casey called me right after my last post and told me there were eyes on Oreo. We rushed to his street where Oreo was hiding in his neighbour's home. The moment he saw Casey he came running. An incredible moment and a bright spot in such a devastating time.”



On his way, he crossed paths with Ms Kreutz, who offered to help. Determined to reunite with Oreo, Mr Colvin even plastered the area with missing dog fliers, while Ms Kreutz shared the story on social media.