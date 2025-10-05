US Man Vows Revenge As Son's Killer Gets Parole After 8 Years

A man who killed a 6-year-old boy during a home invasion in Kentucky, US, has been released early on parole, leading to a White House review. The boy's father has now vowed to "kill him" if he ever crosses paths with him.

Ronald Exantus, 42, attacked the Tipton family in their home on December 7, 2015. He focused his rage on little Logan Tipton, slashing him repeatedly in the head with a kitchen knife. Logan's father, Dean Tipton, confronted the intruder and was stabbed and thrown 10-15 feet, he told WLKY.

Logan's sister, Dakota, described the scene, "He stabbed me in the back. And then stomped on my head. And I remember waking up across the room, not where I was at, and I looked and he was killing Logan and Logan was screaming."

A former dialysis nurse, Exantus was sentenced in 2018 to 20 years in prison after a jury found him not guilty of murder by reason of insanity and guilty but mentally ill on assault charges, The NY Post reported.

He was released on parole on October 1 after serving only eight years, thanks to good behaviour and education credits. His parole is set to end on June 18, 2026, according to the Kentucky Department of Corrections.

Dean Tipton was outraged over the release. "He told [Dakota] that he was going to kill every one of us. So now I've gotta be on extra guard to protect my kids because I will not lose another one," he told Fox News.

He further told WKYT, "I've had my talks with God cause I'm not afraid to tell you all, I told the court, if I ever cross paths with him, I will kill the man. I will kill him where he stands.

"The White House confirmed it is reviewing the case. Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt posted on X, saying, "I can confirm the White House is looking into this. It's wholly unacceptable for a child killer to walk free after just several years in prison."

I can confirm the White House is looking into this. It's wholly unacceptable for a child killer to walk free after just several years in prison. https://t.co/pOjKxvmrZV — Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) October 4, 2025

Logan's mother, Heather Tipton, told Fox News, "It's infuriating that a six-year-old was killed sleeping in his bed and someone literally only did ten years in prison and he didn't even do the time for that, he did time for assault charges," she told Fox News.