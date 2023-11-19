US Man Tries To Kill Transgender Woman On First Date, She Fights Him

(Representative Image)

A transgender woman from Texas, United States, recently fought off a man she met on a dating app who tried to slit her neck during their first date, as per a report in ABC News. The fight broke out a few days after 22-year-old Tayla Smith invited Kordel Stewart, 24, to her house after they had met on an app and exchanged texts in late September.

The woman stated that there were no "red flags" and that he was a "gentleman" before their date. She had told him about her gender before the two met. She said, "I would never not tell a person. That was something discussed way before we even started having a conversation."

Ms Smith claims that the man showed up at around 5 pm carrying a backpack which only had clothes inside. As per the outlet, they watched a movie and ate dinner during the date and the two began kissing. Just seconds later, Mr Stewart allegedly "pinner her hands under his knees", pulled a knife and cut her throat. "I guess it was in his shorts, and he just slit my throat at the same time as he covered my mouth," Ms Smith said.

The two then had a violent fight after he slit her throat. The woman also added that he hit her as they fought over the knife. "At this point, I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, Tayla! If you don't fight back, you're going to die. He's going to get this knife out of your hands, and he's going to stab you to death,'" she told the outlet.

"I know he was trying to kill me. I don't think anything. I know he was trying to kill me. If the knife were a little bit sharper, I would have been dead," she added.

Smith stated that she doesn't think her gender identity played a role in the incident. "I still want to know what it is. I cooked for him. We prayed over our food, and we enjoyed each other's company. We laughed," she said.

Mr Stewart was taken into custody and accused of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. With a $125,000 bond, he is still being held at the Harris County Jail. Ms Smith needed stitches in the hand and neck areas where she had gripped the knife throughout the altercation.

The man was also charged with a murder in 2020. He was accused of shooting and killing a man during a sale of shoes.