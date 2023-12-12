US Man Threatens To Kill Vivek Ramaswamy At Event, Arrested

Mr Ramaswamy expressed his gratitude to law enforcement agencies.

A man was arrested and charged on Monday for allegedly threatening to kill Indian-origin Republican US presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy and attendees at a campaign event, reports said.

30-year-old Tyler Anderson of Dover, New Hampshire, according to the US Justice Department, responded to a campaign text promoting an upcoming event with two disturbing replies.

In the first message, Anderson wrote, "Great, another opportunity for me to blow [the candidate's] brains out!"

The second message stated, "I'm going to kill everyone who attends and then f**k their corpses," the Justice Department said.

An FBI affidavit revealed that Mr Ramaswamy's campaign acted quickly, promptly informing the police about the concerning messages received in response to their voter notification.

The campaign also provided crucial information linking the threatening phone number to Anderson. This information, combined with additional data accessible to law enforcement, confirmed Anderson's identity, leading to his arrest.

Mr Ramaswamy expressed his gratitude to law enforcement agencies for their swift action in arresting Anderson. "I'm grateful for the team that's around us and they've been doing a great job in making sure that I'm kept safe," he said.

Anderson faces up to five years in prison, up to three years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $250,000.