US Resident Tests Positive For Plague: All You Need To Know About The Rare Disease

A person in California tested positive for a variant of the bubonic plague, also known as the "Black Death", said health officials in the Sierra Nevada region. The plague that claimed an estimated 200 million human lives so far in history still exists today, albeit in a much more treatable form than in the past.

According to an official release, the case is still under investigation, with officials believing that the person may have been bitten while camping in South Lake Tahoe. The person, whose identity hasn't been revealed, is recovering at home.

All You Need To Know About The Disease

The plague is caused by the bacterium Yersinia pestis, which is transmitted to humans through the bites of infected fleas that live on rodents and other small animals. Dogs and cats may also bring plague-infected fleas into the home.

Human cases of plague are extremely rare but can be very serious if left untreated. The plague was devastating in Europe during the mid-1300s, killing around 50 million people alone. Y. pestis has been present since at least the Neolithic period; however, it became deadly after later mutations.

Types of Plague

Bubonic Plague, Pneumonic Plague and Septicemic Plague are the three main forms of the plague. Recently, a person in Arizona succumbed to pneumonic plague.

Bubonic Plague, characterised by swollen lymph nodes, or "buboes," in the neck, groin or armpits, is the most common form of the disease.

Meanwhile, Pneumonic Plague is a more deadly form of the disease that infects the lungs and can be transmitted from person to person through respiratory droplets.

Septicemic Plague is a rare and deadly form of the disease that occurs when the bacteria enter the bloodstream directly.

Symptoms of Plague

As pe the official release by the health department, symptoms of plague usually show up within two weeks of exposure to an infected animal or flea.

The symptoms include: fever, nausea, weakness and swollen lymph nodes.

Treatment and Prevention

"Plague is naturally present in many parts of California, including higher elevation areas of El Dorado County," Kyle Fliflet, the county's acting director of public health, said in a press statement.

"It's important that individuals take precautions for themselves and their pets when outdoors, especially while walking, hiking, and/or camping in areas where wild rodents are present."

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), an average of seven human plague cases are reported each year in the United States, typically in the rural West. It is more common in Africa, Asia and South America.

The plague can be treated with antibiotics. Urgent medical attention is needed to prevent serious complications and death. Preventing the disease involves avoiding contact with infected animals and fleas.

It is believed that the plague will never be eradicated because of its complex transmission network involving fleas, rodents and humans. However, with preventive measures in place, the number of plague cases can be reduced.

Tips to Prevent Plague (tips provided by the health department)