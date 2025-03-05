US Man Swallows Diamond Worth Rs 6.7 Crore, Asks If He'll Be Charged For "What's In My Stomach"

A 32-year-old man, Jaythan Lawrence Glider, was arrested for allegedly stealing two pairs of diamond earrings worth over $769,000 from a Tiffany & Co. store at the Mall at Millenia in Orlando on February 26. According to the Orlando Police Department, Glider took the unusual step of swallowing the stolen earrings. According to a police report obtained by WFLA, Glider allegedly gained access to the expensive jewellery at Tiffany & Co on February 26 by posing as a representative for an Orlando Magic player. This ruse reportedly allowed him to access the high-end items, which he then stole.

Here is surveillance footage shared by police:

He was taken into custody after his vehicle was stopped on Interstate 10 in Washington County. He was arrested on charges of resisting arrest, in addition to 48 outstanding warrants from Colorado. Things took a surprising turn when Glider asked the jail staff, "Am I going to be charged with what's in my stomach?"

This admission led to a body scan, which revealed foreign objects inside his digestive tract. Authorities suspect that these objects are stolen earrings, worth over $769,000 (Rs 6,68,34,694), which Glider allegedly swallowed. Law enforcement officials are now waiting for the jewellery to pass through Glider's system before officially recovering the stolen items.

"These foreign objects are suspected to be the Tiffany & Co. earrings taken in the robbery but will need to be collected by WCSO after they are passed through Gilder's system before confirming," reads the arrest report.

As it turns out, swallowing small objects like earrings can be relatively harmless, but it's not without risks. According to medical experts, if the object is less than 1 inch in diameter or less than 2 inches in length, it will likely pass through the intestine without causing any problems.

Glider has a history of legal troubles, with 48 outstanding warrants issued against him in Colorado. Notably, he was also charged with robbing a Tiffany & Co. store in Texas in 2022. Following his recent arrest, Glider faces charges of first-degree grand theft and robbery with a mask.