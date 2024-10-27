US Man Sues Alaska Airlines After His Dog Dies During Flight

A lawsuit filed against Alaska Airlines alleges negligence in the death of a French bulldog during a flight from New York to San Francisco. Michael Contillo, a San Francisco resident, claims that his beloved pet, Ash, died due to the airline's mishandling, the Independent reported.

Mr Contillo and his father had purchased first-class tickets to ensure ample space and comfort for their two French bulldogs, Ash and Kora. Before the flight, both dogs were examined by a veterinarian and declared fit to fly. However, Alaska Airlines staff insisted on moving the passengers and their pets further back in the plane, citing safety concerns.

The sudden relocation caused significant distress to Ash, who began exhibiting signs of respiratory distress, including heavy panting and gasping for air. Mr Contillo was unable to monitor his pet during takeoff and landing due to airline regulations. Upon arriving at San Francisco International Airport, Mr Contillo discovered that Ash had died.

The lawsuit highlights several key allegations against Alaska Airlines:

Negligence in Handling Brachycephalic Breeds: The airline allegedly failed to consider the specific needs of brachycephalic breeds like French bulldogs, which are particularly vulnerable to respiratory problems during air travel.

Breach of Contract: The lawsuit claims that Alaska Airlines breached the contract by downgrading the passengers from first class without a valid reason.

Inadequate Staff Training: Mr Contillo alleges that the airline's staff lacked proper training in handling animals, especially those with specific health concerns.

In addition to seeking financial compensation, Mr Contillo is also seeking punitive damages to hold Alaska Airlines accountable for its negligence. The lawsuit emphasizes the emotional distress caused by the loss of his pet and the airline's lack of empathy following the incident.

The American Veterinary Medical Association has warned that brachycephalic breeds are at a higher risk of respiratory issues during air travel. The organization recommends that these breeds should be kept in the passenger cabin and not transported as cargo or in confined areas.