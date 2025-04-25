10-Year-Old Fights Off Father After He Slit Mother's Throat In US

A US man faces a nearly six-year prison sentence after he pled guilty to slitting his partner's throat in front of his 10-year-old daughter, Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said on Wednesday. Apart from jail time, Manuel Jesus Huchin-Interian will also be under three years of "post-prison supervision".

The incident took place on June 7, 2021, when the police were called to their Gresham residence after multiple 911 calls, including one from Huchin-Interian's 10-year-old daughter, who informed them that her “parents were arguing and dad stabbed mom.”

While doing so, Huchin-Interian said he was going to "finish her" and then "finish the kids."

The girl reportedly informed the officials that she tried to stab her father with a knife in self-defence, but it was too blunt to harm him, so she fled to her room with her younger siblings and shut the door.

She then called 911 and remained in the room until her father left. She eventually came out and was "rendering aid to her mom," staying on the line with 911 until help arrived.

On arrival, the police discovered the mother lying face down in a pool of blood with a severe 8-inch cut on her neck. Though she initially appeared "lifeless," the woman survived her life-threatening injuries.

Huchin-Interian fled soon after the attack and was later found in San Francisco and taken into custody in March 2024.

The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said that Huchin-Interian entered a guilty plea to Assault in the Second Degree Constituting Domestic Violence on April 18.

Multnomah County Senior Deputy District Attorney Robin Beck Skarstad said the young girl demonstrated "bravery and resilience" that motivated them to put out daily effort to break the cycle of violence and protect families.

Huchin-Interian will be sentenced on Monday, April 28.

