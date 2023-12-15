US Man Kills Mother, Found Lying Naked On Her Headless Body: Report

Alexandria Surgent was visiting her son when the incident took place.

A man in New Jersey has been arrested for killing and beheading his 74-year-old mother. According to ABC7, Jeffrey Surgent made the emergency call (911) around 4pm on Friday and told the police that he had just killed his mother. He also told the police that he had bipolar disorder. Police said Surgent used a knife to kill his mother Alexandria, the outlet further said. Court documents later said that Surgent repeatedly apologised for killing his mother to the police.

When cops entered the Ocean City home, they discovered Surgent naked and lying on top of his mother's headless body.

His neighbours and other people living in the building were shocked. Among them was Janice Powers who was visiting her father.

"I went to go do a load of laundry and it's on the second floor, and they had everything marked off and blankets. I was like, 'Oh my gosh'," she told ABC7.

Ms powers recalled that she had met Surgent over the course of her visits.

"We went to a BBQ. He just played with the kids and he was really nice. I don't know what to say. It was weird," she said.

Surgent's family members did not speak on camera, but said Alexandria was a devoted and loving caretaker for her family members and was visiting her son that day.

People Magazine said the police used footage from CCTV cameras installed in the building as part of their investigation.

The incident is being investigated by the Ocean City Police Department, Cape May County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit, and the New Jersey Southern Regional Medical Examiner's Office, the outlet further said.

A GoFundMe page has been set by Alexandria's grandson Chase Surgent to pay for her funeral costs.