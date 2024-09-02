US Man Jumps Off Bridge, Falls On Car's Windshield. Passenger Dies

The woman was in car with her husband and were heading for a weekend getaway.

A California grandmother died after a suicidal man jumped from a highway overpass onto the windshield of her car. The incident occurred on August 9 when Margarita Novela Galindo and her husband, Florencio, were on the 210 Freeway near Sylmar, heading for a weekend getaway, reported ABC.

The Los Angeles Fire Department received a call about a man threatening to jump from the Roxford Street overpass around 7 pm, according to a KABC report. Shortly after, the man followed through with his threat, plunging into the path of the Galindos' vehicle.

The impact was severe. The man crashed through the windshield, landing directly on Ms Margarita, who was seated in the passenger seat. Her husband, who was driving the car, escaped without serious injuries.

The grandmother-of-seven died on August 28 after spending nearly three weeks in critical condition.

Ms Margarita's death has left her family devastated. "It's incredibly unfair that her life was taken because someone else didn't want theirs," her son David Galindo wrote on a GoFundMe page set up to help with medical expenses and funeral costs.

The family is now grappling with the "what ifs" of the tragic accident, wondering if a slight delay or detour could have changed the outcome. "What if she stopped to get gas? What if she stopped to get water? This probably wouldn't have happened," David told ABC7.

He said that his father is “now alone without the love of his life.”

Meanwhile, Florencio Galindo harbours no ill will for the man whose actions led to his wife's death. "He doesn't know what problems he may have had to commit suicide," his daughter Stephanie translated her father's words from Spanish.