US Man Holds 150 Burning Candles In Mouth To Set Guinness World Record

David Rush of Idaho has already broken 250 records to promote STEM education.

A man from the United States has broken a Guinness World Record by holding 150 lit candles in his mouth for 30 seconds. According to a report in UPI, David Rush of Idaho has already broken 250 records to promote STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) education.

Mr Rush told the outlet that he previously tried the same record in December, but failed because some of the candles dropped out of his mouth. "The weight of all the candles was intense and I had over 10 minutes of salivating, making the candles slippery in my mouth," said Mr Rush.

"Only 5 seconds in I could feel them slipping out so I had to clamp down even harder and bite in with my teeth to keep them from falling out," he added.

Mr Rush also stated that despite wearing eye protection during the effort, he had to cope with toxic fumes and the candles getting slippery due to his saliva.

A video of this record has been posted by Mr Rush himself on YouTube three days ago.

"David Rush reclaims the Guinness World Records title for the most lit candles in the mouth," reads the caption.

The video shows Mr Rush counting the candles and placing them one by one in his mouth before lighting them with the assistance of another person.

The official YouTube handle of GWR has also left a comment on the post and said, "This record is lit."

According to GWR, Garrett James from the United States kept 105 burning candles in his mouth on June 25, 2021, in Charlotte, North Carolina, USA and set a Guinness World Record prior to Mr Rush.

Garrett made this attempt because, as he admits, his mouth is "gigantic," GWR further said.



