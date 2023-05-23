US Man Dies After Being Hit By Car While Helping Ducks Cross Road

The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision

In a tragic incident, a man in California died after he was struck by a car while helping a group of ducks cross the road, BBC reported. The incident happened on May 18 when Casey Rivara, 41, parked his car to help usher a group of ducklings off the road to safety. As he was busy assisting the family of ducks, a teen driver, heading eastbound on Stanford Ranch Boulevard struck him.

''He got out of the car and was shooing the ducks and everyone was clapping because he was being really nice. He helped them get up over the curb because all the little baby duckies were having trouble and then he walked in front of our car,'' a 12-year-old witness named William told local outlet KCRA 3.

After the ducks made it safely to the other side of the road, onlookers in their cars applauded the good Samaritan's actions. However, just then, he was struck by a car that seemingly came out of nowhere.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision, police said. The teen driver who remained at the scene, has not been arrested or charged. It is unlikely the teenage driver will face criminal charges, Rocklin Police Captain Scott Horrillo told NBC News.

''On May 18th at approximately 8:15 p.m., a male driver parked his vehicle at the intersection of Park Drive and Stanford Ranch Boulevard. The man was reportedly trying to help some ducklings that were in the intersection. As the man was in the intersection, a teenage driver was headed eastbound on Stanford Ranch Boulevard. This juvenile driver struck the pedestrian who was in the roadway,'' according to a police statement.

After the heartbreaking incident, people left floral tributes and rubber ducks at the site of the collision.