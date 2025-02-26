US Man Charged With Attempted Murder After He Broke Nurse's Face, Leaving Her Blind

A Florida man is in custody following an alleged brutal attack on a nurse at Palms West Hospital, leaving her with severe facial fractures, The People reported. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office reported responding to the aggravated battery incident on the hospital's third floor at 1:20 PM.

Upon arrival, deputies found that a male patient had violently attacked a nurse.

Officials reported that the nurse sustained critical injuries and was rushed to St. Mary's Hospital for treatment.

The suspect, identified as Stephen Scantlebury (born April 30, 1991), was later detained by deputies. He was placed under arrest but first underwent medical clearance before being booked into jail.

UPDATE: The suspect, Stephen Scantlebury, born on April 30, 1991, has been arrested and is currently undergoing medical clearance. He faces charges of attempted murder. https://t.co/MNwotYUWqf — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) February 19, 2025

Following an investigation, detectives from the Violent Crimes Division added a hate crime enhancement to Scantlebury's charge of attempted second-degree murder. Officials explained that hate crime enhancements, if proven, can lead to harsher penalties upon conviction, as they emphasize the motive behind the attack and its wider impact on the community.

According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by WPLG-TV and WPTV-TV, Scantlebury allegedly "inexplicably" jumped onto his bed and then onto the nurse, launching a brutal assault.

A witness to the attack immediately ran for help.

Police stated in the affidavit that the victim suffered extensive facial fractures, with "essentially every bone in her face broken," and is likely to lose vision in both eyes. Due to the severity of her injuries, she has been unable to provide a statement to investigators.

HCA Florida Healthcare, which owns Palms West Hospital, issued a statement expressing support for the victim and hospital staff, who are "understandably shaken by this incident."

"The attack on our nursing colleague happened within a matter of seconds and was witnessed by multiple people who came to assist," the company stated. "We are grateful to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office for detaining the suspect, and we are fully cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation."