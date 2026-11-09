US Man Beats Cancer, Loses 36 Kg To Become World's Oldest Wingsuit Flyer At 74

A 74-year-old man from the United States has proved that age has not stopped him from following his passion for adventure. Richard "Rich" Greenwood has entered the record books as the oldest man to fly in a wingsuit after completing the feat at the age of 74 years and 136 days, according to Guinness World Records.

Greenwood, who lives in Albuquerque, New Mexico, achieved the record on June 5 this year. He took the title from Robert Felt, also from the United States, who had set the record at the age of 72 years and 64 days in May this year.

Greenwood has been interested in airplanes and parachutes since he was a child.

When he was five years old, he used to make small parachutes with tissue paper, tape and strings. He would climb onto his garage roof and throw them down.

After turning 18, he joined skydiving classes at a local dropzone. He later earned his skydiving licence and continued developing his interest in aviation.

Over the years, Greenwood also earned a commercial pilot's certificate, an aircraft mechanics certificate and a parachute rigger certificate. He completed a bachelor's degree in Aerospace Engineering and a master's degree in Aviation Safety.

Before retiring in 2018, he worked as an aircraft accident investigator for the US Air Force.

Greenwood became interested in wingsuit flying when the suits started becoming commercially available in the mid-1990s. He was attracted to the opportunity to stay in the air longer and cover long distances while flying.

He bought his first wingsuit in 1997 and continued the activity for nearly three decades.

However, in 2016, he had to stop skydiving after undergoing double knee replacement surgery. He later gained weight and was diagnosed with cancer, which kept him away from jumping for several years.

Greenwood decided to lose weight so that he could safely return to skydiving. He lost 80 pounds (36 kg), overcame cancer with help from the Mayo Clinic and resumed jumping in 2023.

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In early 2026, Greenwood read a story in Parachutist Magazine about Thomas Conner, a 67-year-old man who had set the record for the oldest wingsuit jump at the time.

The story encouraged Greenwood to consider attempting the record himself. He then started checking the documents and evidence required for a Guinness World Records title and prepared for his attempt.

He described the experience as another jump that required a lot of paperwork. He also said that the process involved planning but was manageable.