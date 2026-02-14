US Man Awarded Rs 226 Crore Over Chronic Lung Disease Linked To Popular Cooking Spray

A US man has been awarded Rs 226 crore ($25 million) by a court after he developed a rare chronic lung disease known as "popcorn lung" from an ingredient that was used in the popular cooking spray PAM. 58-year-old Roland Esparza filed the lawsuit against the company, alleging that the use of diacetyl in the butter spray was the primary reason for his irreversible progressive respiratory disease.

A jury in Los Angeles Superior Court ruled in Esparza's favour after finding that Chicago-based Conagra failed to warn consumers of the dangers of inhaling fumes from the buttery spray. During the trial, Conagra argued it had discontinued the ingredient in 2009, but Esparza's attorney, Jacob Plattenberger, said his client had used the spray religiously since the 1990s, thinking it was a healthy option.

"He was a big health nut, bodybuilder, martial artist. He was eating a lot of protein, eating a lot of eggs, and he cooked everything on his stove top. And so he was using it multiple times a day," Plattenberger was quoted as saying by Chicago Tribune.

Plattenberger added that his client was hoping to make the list for a lung transplant soon, but time might be running out as he needs a double lung transplant.

"We feel that it was a correct verdict. Our client's a really good guy who didn't do anything wrong and got a raw deal, and hopefully this helps. Nothing will give him his health back, and even if he gets the transplant, it's not a great life, but it will give him a few more years."

Also Read | 'Where Do You Draw The Line?' Techie Refuses Solo Dance And Fashion Walk Request To 'Impress Client'

In response to the verdict, Conagra said it disagreed with the decision and was disappointed with the outcome.

"PAM Butter Flavor cooking spray is safe and has been diacetyl-free for nearly two decades. We intend to pursue all available legal avenues to contest the verdict," it stated as per the outlet.