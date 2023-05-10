US Man Arrested For Hiding Secret Camera On Cruise Ship's Public Bathroom

Mr Froias has allegedly admitted to placing the camera in the bathroom

A man is facing serious charges after FBI officials said that he placed a secret camera inside a public restroom on a Royal Caribbean cruise. According to a report by NBC Miami, the hidden camera filmed more than 150 people including 40 minors.

According to a complaint unsealed last week in federal court in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Jeremy Froias boarded a Royal Caribbean ship bound for St. Maarten, San Juan and the Bahamas, in Miami on April 29.

An FBI special agent said in a criminal complaint, "On or about April 30, 2023, when the Harmony was navigating in international waters, Froias installed a hidden Wi-Fi camera in a public bathroom on the aft of Harmony's top deck, between the 'Flow Rider' surfing simulator and a bar." The court document mentioned that the bathroom was a unisex bathroom, according to ABC News.

One of the passengers reported there was a camera in the bathroom, security found it and found a micro SD card that was inserted into the camera. It showed Mr Froias adjusting the camera and connecting it to his phone.

"The initial videos depict Froias hiding the camera and adjusting the angle of the camera, so it focuses on the area of the toilet," the complaint says. "Froias is also seen taking his Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max out of his pocket and appears to have connected the phone to the hidden camera using Wi-Fi. Froias then exits the bathroom."

"Individuals are seen coming into the bathroom to either use the toilet or to change into or out of swimsuits," court documents say. "Froias' camera captured these individuals in various stages of undress, including capturing videos of their naked genitals, buttocks and female breasts."

Mr Froias has allegedly admitted to placing the camera in the bathroom and ABC News also reported that he knew that it has been found because he was unable to find it when he went to get it a day later.

Froias is charged with video voyeurism and attempted possession of child exploitation material. He was released on a $25,000 bond by a judge Monday pending trial. He didn't enter a plea.

FBI has also set up a website for anyone who might've been a victim.

"The FBI believes he primarily targeted cruise ship passengers between the timeframe of April 30 and May 1, 2023, who may have used the public bathroom on the aft of Harmony's top deck between the 'Flow Rider' surfing simulator and a bar," the form says. "Passengers using this bathroom may have been video recorded by Froias."



