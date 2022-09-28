US Man Accidentally Buys 3 Lottery Tickets For Same Game, Ends Up Winning All

A 67-year-old man from Maryland, US won a jackpot (Representational Image: Pexels)

A 67-year-old man from Maryland, US won $150,000 in the lottery. He accidentally purchased 3 identical tickets and ended up winning all of them on September 22. According to a report, the man was preparing for major surgery and became 'three-time lucky.'

In an interview with the Sun, he said, "The one time that I accidentally buy three tickets, the number hits three times. It was unbelievable," the man who nicknamed himself Local 24 IBEW after his electrician's union in order to speak anonymously about his big win.

His winning numbers were based on his wife's birthday, the 5-1-3-5-9 number gifted him a jackpot. The man revealed that he forgot that he purchased midday and evening tickets for the Pick 5 game and his wife unknowingly bought another later in the day.

When the elderly couple figured that they have purchased so many tickets, they cribbed about wasting money not knowing what luck has in store for them. The couple won a total of a whopping $150,000 (approximately Rs 1,22,82,030).

Recently, a Michigan man won the prize of $25,000 per year for life from the Michigan Lottery. Scott Snyder, 55, of Zeeland, purchased the 'Lucky For Life' ticket from a gas station, and carried a very well-known set of numbers, he told Michigan Lottery authorities. Mr Snyder informed Michigan Lottery authorities that the ticket had a sequence of numbers that were remarkably familiar to him.

Mr Snyder's winning numbers on August 7 were 07-12-31-37-44, which matched up to the five white balls. Mr Snyder went to the lottery headquarters to collect his substantial award. Instead of receiving annuity payments of $25,000 for 20 years (or for the rest of his life), he opted to take his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payout of $390,000. He intends to purchase a house with his profits.