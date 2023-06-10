US Laws 'Apply To Everyone': Prosecutor In Trump Documents Case

Washington:
The prosecutor in the unprecedented criminal case against former president Donald Trump said Friday that US law applies to everyone no matter their status, and pledged to pursue a speedy trial.
"We have one set of laws in this country, and they apply to everyone," said Special Counsel Jack Smith, shortly after a 37-count indictment accusing Trump of illegally taking highly classified documents was unsealed.
