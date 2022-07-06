US July 4 Parade Shooting Suspect Charged With 7 Counts Of Murder

The prosecutor said that Robert Crimo, if convicted, would face a mandatory life sentence without parole.

The 21-year-old man arrested for allegedly carrying out a mass shooting during a July 4 parade in a Chicago suburb was charged with seven counts of first-degree murder on Tuesday, prosecutors said.

Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said Robert Crimo of Highwood, Illinois, would eventually face "dozens of more charges."

He said Crimo, if convicted, would face a mandatory life sentence without parole.

