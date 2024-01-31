US Judge Voids Elon Musk's $56 Billion Tesla Compensation

A judge in the US state of Delaware voided the $56 billion compensation package of Tesla chief Elon Musk.

A judge in the US state of Delaware voided the $56 billion compensation package of Tesla chief executive Elon Musk on Tuesday, siding with a shareholder who claimed the entrepreneur was overpaid.

The electric vehicle maker's share price fell more than three percent in after-hours trading following the publication of the 200-page ruling.

