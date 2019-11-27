US Judge Delays Sentencing Of Ex-Donald Trump Adviser Michael Flynn

Michael Flynn is so far the only member of Trump's administration to plead guilty to a crime uncovered

A US judge on Wednesday delayed the planned Dec. 18 sentencing hearing of President Donald Trump's former national security adviser Michael Flynn but did not set a new date.

Judge Emmett Sullivan had been expected to put off sentencing after both Flynn, who has pleaded guilty to lying to FBI agents, and the United States filed a joint motion to request the delay, citing the expected December release of the Justice Department inspector general's report on the FBI and Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act.

