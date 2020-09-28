US Judge Suspends Donald Trump's Ban On TikTok Downloads

A US judge has halted a politically charged ban ordered on TikTok by Donald Trump.

District Judge Carl Nichols issued a temporary injunction at the request of TikTok, which the White House has called a national security threat alleging that its Chinese parent firm is tied to the Beijing government.

The opinion was sealed, so no reason for the decision was released in a one-page order by the court in Washington.

The Trump administration order sought to ban new downloads of the app from midnight (0400 GMT Monday) but would allow use of TikTok until November 12, when all usage would be blocked. The judge denied TikTok's request to suspend the November 12 ban.