US Judge Blocks Trump Plan To Freeze Federal Aid Spending

A US district court judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked President Donald Trump's freeze on funding for federal aid programs, US media reported.

"I think there is the specter of irreparable harm," District Judge Loren AliKhan was quoted as saying by multiple US media outlets at an emergency hearing.

AliKhan scheduled another hearing for Monday and blocked implementation of the funding freeze until 5:00 pm (2200 GMT) on that day.

