"Communal Violence, Terrorism": Stricter US Travel Advisory For Bangladesh

The United States has issued a stricter travel advisory for Bangladesh, flagging concerns of terrorism and civil unrest in the Asian country that saw a deadly coup and a change in regime less than a year ago. US citizens must reconsider travelling to Bangladesh due to civil unrest, crime, and terrorism, said the State Department advisory issued on Friday.

Bangladesh currently has a 'level 3' tag urging US citizens to reconsider their travel, while some pockets - Khagrachari, Rangamati, and Bandarban Hill Tracts districts - come with a level 4 "Do Not Travel" warning.

The above districts are collectively known as the Chittagong Hill Tracts. Travellers should not visit this area "due to communal violence, crime, terrorism, kidnapping, and other security risks," said the US advisory.

"Kidnappings have occurred in the region, including those motivated by domestic or familial disputes, and those targeting members of religious minorities. Separatist organisations and political violence also pose additional threats to visitors to the region, and there have been instances of IED explosions and active shooting," it added.

Bangladesh saw a massive student protest last year that ended with the ouster of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina in August. Over a thousand protesters died in clashes, followed by attacks on the Hindu religious minorities and Hindu monks.

A new interim government headed by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus is now in place as Bangladesh waits to elect its next leader. However, the US fears the situation is still not peaceful yet for its citizens to travel.

"Occasional protests continue with potential for violent clashes...US citizens are reminded to avoid all gatherings, even peaceful ones, since they could turn violent with little or no warning...There is risk of terrorist violence, including terrorist attacks and other activity in Bangladesh," the advisory added.

The US government has also restricted non-essential travel of federal employees outside the diplomatic enclave in Dhaka and must get special authorisation to travel outside of the Bangladesh capital.

Others travelling to Bangladesh must avoid political gatherings and demonstrations and monitor the local media for breaking events, the US government has advised.