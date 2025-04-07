US Issues Advisory For Its Citizens After Protests Planned In Dhaka

The US Embassy in Dhaka has put out an advisory for American citizens in the country, given the protests planned in Dhaka today.

The statement from the US Embassy says, "Demonstrations are expected to take place throughout the day on April 7, 2025. University students intend to protest and converge into central mass demonstrations in Dhaka and across the country in response to the conflict in Gaza. Due to potential increased traffic and intended protest movement to the embassy, the U.S. Embassy will limit afternoon public services on April 7, 2025."

"U.S. citizens should practice vigilance and remember that demonstrations intended to be peaceful can turn confrontational and escalate into violence. You should avoid demonstrations and exercise caution in the vicinity of any large gatherings. Review personal security plans; remain aware of your surroundings, including local events; and monitor local news stations for updates, the statement added.

The statement also advises steps that American citizens must take in the wake of the protests. The advisory asks Americans to avoid the area, monitor local media for updates, avoid crowds, avoid demonstrations, and always carry a charged mobile phone for emergency communications.

A group claiming to represent students have organised an anti-Israel rally in the Bangladeshi capital, Dhaka and called for protests and a general strike in universities. The protests also took place near the US Embassy, and security has been increased around the embassy, anticipating the gathering. Anti-American slogans were also heard during the protests, including sloganeering against US President Donald Trump. Barricades have been erected to prevent any untoward incident. Protesters with Palestine flags shouting pro-Palestine slogans were also spotted at the protests.

The Chief Advisor of the Interim Government of Bangladesh also supported the protest. "The Government of Bangladesh expresses its strongest condemnation of the Israeli Occupying Forces' continued mass killing and gross violations of human rights in the Gaza Strip. Israel's ongoing military attacks since last month's unilateral breach of the ceasefire have killed scores of Palestinians, mostly women and children, as well as blocked the entry of humanitarian aid into Gaza, leading to a human catastrophe. Evidently, Israel has shown no regard for repeated international appeals and has instead engaged in an increasingly intense killing spree," Yunus said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh has announced that the Chief Advisor of the interim government in Bangladesh will write to US President Donald Trump on the tariffs the US has imposed on imports. Shafiqul Alam, Press Secretary to the Chief Advisor of the interim government in Bangladesh, informed that a second letter will also be sent by Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin to the Office of the United States Trade Representative (USTR) on the tariff policy.